survey
KDF jets targeting Al-Shabaab bomb Somali town, media reports say Next Story
Halal products, services to be showcased at weekend expo Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Visiting Namibia President Hage Geingob expected at Mashujaa Day fete in Kakamega

By Jael Mboga | Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 11:21, Updated October 19th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

Namibia President Hage Geingob is received by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma at the JKIA. [Photo, GPS]

President Hage Geingob of Namibia is in Kenya and is expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta for bilateral talks.

ALSO READ: Kenya is at crossroads

President Geingob was accompanied by his wife Monica Geingob. They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

President Hage will attend this year’s Mashujaa Day fete in Kakamega on Saturday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau’s Monday meeting with senior officials from Kenya and Namibia during the launch of a Joint Commission for Cooperation.

The commission will focus on areas of collaboration as well as timelines for implementation.

Speaking at the JCC Monday session, Namibian Permanent Secretary for International Relations Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said her country wished to tighten ties with Kenya.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Kenya has partnered with Namibia in health projects. In 2002, Kenya helped Namibia meet a personnel deficit at her health centres in 2002.

The nation found in southwest of Africa is home to 500 Kenyans.

Kenya and Namibia have worked on regional initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. Following the deal signing, Juma visited Windhoek in July, where she praised Namibia for being part of the agreement set up in March at an African Union summit in Rwanda.

ALSO READ: Man who introduced Jaramogi to communism dies at 86

Juma visited Angola, Namibia and South Africa, a trip she says was meant to explore means in which Nairobi can expand its spheres of diplomatic and trade presence across the continent.

The Foreign CS who delivered a special message from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Angola’s João Lourenço and Namibia’s Hage Geingob, said the Head of State had also invited his counterparts for State visit.

The country’s top diplomat also used the opportunity to fight claims that the Chinese are taking over the African continent, and especially Kenya, yet they were not doing skills transfers. “This story about Africa and China is somewhat an exaggerated issue.

Factually, China has invested more in the African continent,” she said adding that China was also on the overdrive in foreign investments in Europe and America.
 

RELATED TOPICS:
Uhuru
Kenyatta
Namibia
Geingob
Juma
Monica
Foreign Affairs
Mashujaa Day

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Are KNH nurses justified to go on strike after attack on one of them?

Are KNH nurses justified to go on strike after attack on one of them?

He is our wish list for President Uhuru

He is our wish list for President Uhuru

Attack on nurse opens door to troubling claims

Attack on nurse opens door to troubling claims

Uhuru: Cabinet, top officers have let me down

Uhuru: Cabinet, top officers have let me down




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited