Soldiers wanted to kill me, Ethiopian Premier says

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has claimed that the protesting soldiers who marched to the National Palace (his office) last week were baying his life.

"There were some sides who regretted I was not killed,'' he told the parliament on Thursday.

It is reported that several soldiers, some armed, on October 10, 2018, marched to the National Palace to demand pay rise

Abiy was seen laughing with the soldiers though, he revealed to the parliamentarians that he was quite unhappy, reports indicated.

The international news outlets say, he quelled the tension by ordering the aggrieved soldiers to do press-ups and joined in.

He added that “the march by some of the soldiers was not only unlawful but very dangerous, as the intention was to abort the ongoing reforms.”

"Meanwhile, after the situation was brought under control, some forces were heard saying: 'He escaped before we could kill him," the BBC reported.

Since rising to power in April, after the resignation of the then Prime minister, Mr Abiy’s reign has been characterised with several “dramatic” changes. He is on record as mentioning the opposing forces to his regime; the remarks were prompted by the unsuccessful attempt to assassinate him.