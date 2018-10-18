Grief and sorrow as requiem mass for 34 bus crash victims is held

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

Relatives cry in anguish during joint funeral service for the 34 people who lost their lives last week in Kericho. Amalemba in Kakamega on October 17, 2018. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In summary Leaders want families of victim compensated and commission of inquiry formed to investigate road carnage.

There was grief in Kakamega town yesterday as a funeral service for victims of an accident at Fort Ternan, Kericho County, was held.

People wept as the hearses carrying the bodies of the 34 victims from Kakamega County made their way to Amalemba grounds at 11.28am.

Relatives and friends paid their last respects to their loved ones, with police having a rough time controlling the multitude of mourners.

At least three people fainted upon seeing the remains of their relatives. They were assisted by volunteers from the Kenya Red Cross Society and workers of the county government.

The service was presided over by Maseno North ACK Diocesan Bishop Charles Asilutwa. He was assisted by clergymen from the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Western Chapter.

Three relatives

Joshua Luseno, who lost three relatives, broke down when he was called upon to eulogise on behalf of the affected families.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, Mr Luseno said death had snatched the family’s bread winner.

His son, Caleb Mambili, his wife, Lucy Kemunto, both aged 27, and their five-year-old son, Zedekiah Ambane, died in the accident. They were travelling home to bury their uncle, Jacob Shilosia.

“It’s only four months since I buried my elder son, who drowned in a river. Why should my remaining son die such a painful death? I wish he had lived to bury me, but now calamity has forced me to bury my son at a tender age,” said Luseno.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who was accompanied by a host of leaders to condole with the families, said 58, and not 56, people died in the accident.

“The ill-fated bus was a 62-seater. If 58 died and 18 survived, then it had 76 passengers on board. Six survivors out of the 18 were from Kakamega County and are receiving treatment at the county referral hospital,” said Mr Oparanya.

The 34 bodies that were being preserved at the county referral hospital mortuary were brought to the service.

Two were taken to St Mary’s Hospital mortuary in Mumias, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga hospital (two bodies) and Yala hospital mortuary (1).

“This is a big blow to the county. In 2014, we lost nine people in another accident at Iguhu River and this time round, we have lost 38 people. Let families be travelling separately so that a whole generation is not wiped out in case of an accident,” the county boss advised.

He added: “A family from Ingotse in Navakholo lost five people - the husband, wife and children. His generation is gone, which pains me a lot.”

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony asked the national government to form a commission of inquiry to look into accidents on Kenyan roads and come up with long-lasting solutions to end the carnage.

Prof Chepkwony accused traffic police of sleeping on the job and questioned how the overloaded bus passed more than 10 roadblocks before the accident occurred.

He announced that his government would pay all hospital and mortuary bills for the victims taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi said the accident was a result of negligence on the part of traffic police, whom he accused of failing to do their work.

“A special commission of inquiry on road accidents should be formed, investigations done and affected families compensated. The number of road accidents is increasing daily and no action is being taken by the authorities concerned,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula said the Kericho accident should be declared a national disaster.

“Justice must be done for the victims, investigations done to get to the root cause of the accident,” said the Bungoma senator. Mr Wetang’ula said the Government should start enforcing the “Michuki rules”.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said action should be taken to stem the loss of lives through road accidents.

Nambale MP John Sakwa said the MPs would table a motion in Parliament to declare the accident a national disaster.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala said the tragedy had raised many questions about what was not being done right.

