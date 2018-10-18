Why Monica's family opposes Maribe and Jowie's bail applications

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 20:13 GMT +3

Murder suspects in Monica Kimani's case; Joseph Irungu(right) and Jacque Maribe at Milimani Law Court on 15/10/2018. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Court should not release murder suspects Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu, the family of slain Monica Kimani has appealed. They said releasing the two would endanger their (kin) lives.

Maribe and her fiance Irungu have denied killing Monica.

Monica’s brother George Kimani swore an affidavit on behalf of the family, saying although Irungu and Maribe had a right to bail, the court should consider the rights of the family that lives in fear over the manner Monica was killed.

“The fact that the motive of my sister’s murder is unknown poses a greater danger to the family since we are not sure whether it could have been an onslaught against our family, which began with my sister,” said Mr Kimani.

Monica was killed on the night of September 19 at her Kilimani home in Nairobi.

Kimani said the accused, especially Irungu, who he claimed knew where he lived, were not total strangers to his family.

He said it would be premature to release the two, as police were still looking for another person believed to have been with Irungu the night Monica was killed.

Justice James Wakiaga allowed the accused to file affidavits if they wished to respond to claims by Monica's family and the DPP in opposing their application for bail.

