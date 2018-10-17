Ugandan woman charged with Sh5.6 million fraud in Nairobi

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 16th 2018 at 21:00 GMT +3

Audrey Nabaasa in the dock at a Milimani court. She was released on Sh3 million cash bail. [George Njunge, Standard].

A Ugandan woman has been charged with obtaining Sh5.6 million by false pretenses.

Audrey Nabaasa, 30, yesterday denied the charge before a Milimani court.

The suspect (left) is accused that on diverse dates, from last May 15, in Nairobi, she obtained $30,000 (Sh3 million) from Eunice Chege by pretending that she was in a position to help her invest with Melchizedek Group Nairobi.

Audrey faced other counts of obtaining Sh1,150,000 from Susan Ngandu, 750,000 from Bilha Nyambura and another 750,000 from Joyceline Wairimu by pretending that she was in a position to help them invest in the said company.

Through a lawyer, Nambaasa applied to be released on lenient cash and bond terms.

”Your honour, with the presumption of innocence till proven guilty as enshrined in our Constitution, award my client bail that is not punitive,” her lawyer told Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The lawyer also applied for her client to be supplied with the charge sheet and all documents the prosecution intended to rely on in the case.

The accused was released on Sh3 million bond.