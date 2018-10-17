Uhuru admits his Cabinet Secretaries have failed to deliver

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 07:35, Updated October 16th 2018 at 23:07 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta rides a solar bicycle during the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presidential Roundtable at Strathmore University in Nairobi yesterday as Deputy President William Ruto looks on.

In summary President angry that some of the key projects commissioned a year ago have yet to begin even though funds were allocated to them.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused his Cabinet Secretaries and other Government officials of sleeping on the job, making it difficult for him to fulfil his promises to Kenyans.

A visibly angry Uhuru said he wondered why projects commissioned a year ago had yet to start, yet funds had been released.

Uhuru, who was speaking at Strathmore University in Nairobi yesterday during the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presidential Roundtable meeting, said he was determined to ensure that there was change.

“I came with a prepared speech but after listening to you, I am so ashamed that I can’t read it. I will be lying to you if I read the contents of my speech. I am ashamed after the revelations made here,” the President said.

Trade counterpart

Present during the meeting were Deputy President William Ruto, Infrastructure CS James Macharia, his Trade colleague, Peter Munya, and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Uhuru said his officials had let him down.

“I am sorry that we have not fulfilled our promises. Not even one of my CSs has set foot in Gikomba Market. We have neglected SMEs that pay taxes and employ 75 per cent of our people.

“This is not the way we should work. We have to change. We can’t continue putting on suits and entertain big business people in our offices yet we have no time for SMEs. We have to be honest with ourselves.”

The President said he was shocked that reconstruction of Gikomba Market had not begun, a year after he made the promise to the traders.

“The CS for Infrastructure is here. Governor Sonko is here. What does it take to start building a market? It’s been one year since the plans started.

“It is immoral for politicians to go to the common mwananchi asking for votes only to shun them until another election.”

Responding to concerns from traders about the cost of electricity, Uhuru ordered the Energy CS to reduce the cost of power within a month.

“The cost of electricity is high. I order the CS to reduce it in a month so that traders can go about their business with ease and the general consumer can also enjoy lower rates,” Uhuru said.

The President also ordered Treasury and the Trade ministry to review rules on importation to support local industries.

“We have already passed the Public Finance Act. However, let us review it so we don’t import fish from China or any other place and instead promote our traders.”

He promised the traders that he would meet their representatives to discuss how best to tackle the challenges they had presented to him.

“I promise you that this is a conversation that has just begun. We will be back here in a month after deliberations with your representatives to see how we can solve your problems. I am ashamed of myself. I have no answers for you now,” Uhuru said.

Mr Ruto noted that SMEs were key to Jubilee’s Big Four agenda and that they should be encouraged to scale up their operations.

“The SMEs form a critical component of the success of the Big Four agenda of manufacturing, affordable housing, food security and universal healthcare. They will create jobs and expand our economy,” he said.

Two markets

Sonko said his administration would, in a month’s time, begin construction at Gikomba and Mwariro markets.

“There is a Sh8 billion project by the county and national governments and the World Bank to build eight markets in Nairobi. The Government has also given us Sh600 million for Gikomba Market. We have set aside Sh500 million for the same. Construction of these two markets will begin in a month,” the governor said.

Mr Munya concurred that CSs have let the President down and promised to pull up his socks.

“We know your heart is close to the traders. We have let you down by not performing our duties. But we will change because we know SMEs are future multinationals,” the CS said.