I am not insane, release me on bail – ‘serial killer’ Onyancha asks court

Self-confessed serial killer Philip Onyancha (pictured) has filed an application at the High court seeking to be released on bail pending hearing and determination of his murder trial.

He filed an application on Tuesday seeking to be released on bail claiming that he’s not insane as indicated in papers presented before the court.

He further maintains that he is a family man and has two children who depend on him.

Onyancha who has been on trial for the last eight years says that he will abide by all conditions set out by the court if he is granted bail.

"The prosecution has no compelling reasons to continue detaining me in remand, “said Onyancha

According to the Prosecution, on July 1 and July 8, 2011, Dr Fredrick Owiti, a consultant psychiatrist examined Onyancha and prepared a report indicating that he was suffering from residual schizophrenia.

The court was told that it is the mental illness within the meaning of the Mental Health Act 1988 which may have propelled him to commit the offences he is charged with.

The prosecution has opposed the application to grant Onyancha bail saying that it is equally instructive that the life of Onyancha shall be eminently endangered should he be released.

“The dictates of justice also requires that the accused person ought to be kept away from members of the public who are most likely to fall prey to his tendencies of sucking of human blood,” argues the prosecution.

Court will rule on the bail application on November 1, 2018.

In April this year, the High Court declared a mistrial in the case against Onyancha and two others.

Justice James Wakiaga faulted the prosecution, ruling the trial should have been conducted under section 162 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) because it was clear from the beginning that Onyancha had a mental problem.