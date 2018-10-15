Fire breaks out at KPC depot in JKIA

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 16:47, Updated October 15th 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3

A fire has broken out at the Kenya Pipeline Company depot in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

ALSO READ: Six pilots arrested at JKIA

Disaster Management units at currently at the scene trying to contain the fire.

The cause of the Monday afternoon fire has not been established.

Airports officials say the fire has not caused any flight interruptions.

In 2013, a fire at one of the airport’s terminal caused a major service interruption; with flights that were to land at JKIA being diverted to Moi International Airport, Mombasa and Kisumu International Airport.

The fire, according to an independent investigator, was caused by an electric fault, leaving a trail of devastating damage.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The national carrier, Kenya Airways, lost over Sh35 million in the fire.

More to follow.

ALSO READ: US clears last hurdle for direct flights from Kenya