Abducted Tanzanian billionaire's family offers Sh44 million reward

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 15:30, Updated October 15th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji

The family of kidnapped Tanzanian dollar billionaire Mohammed Dewji has said it will give a reward of a billion Tanzanian shillings (Sh44.1 million) for information leading to his rescue.

ALSO READ: Billionaire kidnapped on his way to gym

Speaking for the first time since he was abducted at gun point four days ago in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, the 43-year-old's uncle, Azim Dewji, told a packed press conference that the family believes the reward will help the police investigation.

“We [the Dewji family] want to assure anyone with the information about the whereabouts of our son to come forward and we will treat their information as secret,” he added.

Mr Dewji, described by Forbes magazine as Africa's youngest and Tanzania's only billionaire, was kidnapped early on Thursday by four masked men outside a swanky hotel gym in the affluent Oysterbay neighbourhood, where he was going for his routine morning workout.

Police have arrested 30 people in connection with the incident and it is believed that the abduction was led by two white men.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Forbes estimates that Mr Dewji, locally known as Mo, is worth $1.5bn.

He is the CEO of MeTL, a family empire started by his father in the 1970s.

The kidnapped Mr Dewji is credited with turning it from a wholesale and retail enterprise into a multi-billion dollar pan-African conglomerate.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old school boy abducted, sodomised and murdered

Authorities are yet to establish the motive for the kidnapping.