Three children perish in night fire after father leaves candle burning

| Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 18:10, Updated October 14th 2018 at 18:16 GMT +3

Police officers carry bodies of the three children in West Kanyamkago, Uriri Sub-county, on October 14. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

A village is mourning the deaths of three children in a house fire on Saturday night.

They are Conjestina Achieng, 7, Edwin Omondi, 5, and Dancan Ochieng, 2.

The children were left in Gotkodero village, West Kanyamkago, by their father Kevin Ochieng, 30, after the evening meal.

Chief John Ojwang said, “Kevin left to see a friend, locking the children in the house. But when he returned, he found the house on fire.”

The children's mother has been away for two months. Her whereabouts are unknown, Ojwang said.

“I raised an alarm but it was too late because my children had already died,” Kevin said.

He left a candle burning on the table and suspects it may have started the fire.

“I normally use a solar light but on this night a friend asked to use my solar battery. That is why I used the candle.”

Migori County police commander Joseph Nthenge said they are investigating.