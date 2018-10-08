Gang hits police, escape with AK47 and 30 bullets

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 14:08, Updated October 8th 2018 at 14:51 GMT +3

Police in Kisumu are looking for a gang that stole an officer's firearm and 30 bullets.

Police in Kisumu are looking for a gang that attacked a police officer on duty and escaped with his gun and more than 30 bullets. The Administration Police officer was manning the Kenya Bureau of Standards offices in Kibos, Kisumu East, together with his colleague.

The attackers escaped with the officer’s mobile phone and wallet. Nothing was stolen at the government installation on the Saturday night incident.

Area OCPD Ancent Kaloki said the incident was reported at 8pm on Saturday night after a passerby found the officer unconscious. He said the officer stepped out of the KEBS gate to the nearby shop when the gang attacked him.

The passerby who found him lying by the road reported to his colleague at the gate who rushed to check.

“The officer found his colleague lying with injuries on the head and chest, and with no firearm. We suspect the injuries were caused by a blunt object,” Kaloki said.

The injured officer was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital. By press time he had not regained consciousness.

“Nobody has given a witness account on how everything happened. The witness who reported the incident only found the officer unconscious. We hope when the officer regains consciousness he will tell us what happened,” he said.

Kaloki said officers are following up leads to nab the attackers.

Some of the leads, the OCPD said, are signals of the officer’s phone, which he said officers are relying on to narrow down the attackers' movements.

He said no robbery incident had been reported using the AK47 stolen from the officer. Kaloki asked the public to report any leads.

“It is dangerous to have the firearm ­in the wrong hands. We ask the public to report to the nearest police station should they see anybody with a suspicious firearm."