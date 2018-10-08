ANC Leader Mudavadi Says Referendum Cannot Take Place Before IEBC Is Restructured

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 12:24, Updated October 8th 2018 at 12:29 GMT +3

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi unveils a plaque at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Kiegembero Kwale County on Sunday 7th October 2018. [Photo: Kelvin Karani]

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has poured cold water on the referendum debate demanding the restructuring of the Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) first.

Mr Mudavadi said the IEBC as constituted cannot conduct a credible referendum as it lacks capacity and even the trust from Kenyans to carry out the exercise.

Speaking at Chigombero catholic church, Kanana and Majoreni in Lunga Lunga, Kwale county yesterday, Mr Mudavadi said IEBC was faced with a cloud of confusion and majority of Kenyans lacked confidence in it.

“Even judges found the IEBC to have bungled the August 8 elections and hence wanting. Then how can we trust it with the enormous task of conducting a credible referendum?” he posed.

He was in Kwale to commission the St Stephen’s catholic church at Chigombero, commission three classrooms at Mkono wa Ndugu primary school and lay the foundation stone for Mwangwei secondary school in Majoreni area, Lunga Lunga constituency.

The ANC leader was accompanied by MPs Sawa Tandaza (Matuga), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale) and Tindi Mwale (Butere), among others.

At the same time, Mudavadi demanded that Kenyans be adequately informed about the particular clauses of the Constitution that are subject of the referendum well before the exercise is planned and executed for them to make an informed decision.

He claimed there was grave danger of taking Kenyans to the referendum without understanding the issues at hand and hence serve the interests of a few elites.

“The Constitution is not the reserve or property of politicians. It is for all Kenyans who should be well informed about the clauses to be subjected to the referendum before they participate,” he said.

He added: “There is danger of a few politicians hijacking the referendum for their own personal interest.”

He also challenged the church to tell Kenyans the truth about what is happening in the country and refuse to be swayed by the political class.

He told the clergy to reject looted millions allegedly being dangled before them to influence the faithful.

“Churches should refuse to be used as stores for looted funds in the country,” he warned.