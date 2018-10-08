Western MPs hit back at ODM plan to kick them out of House committees

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 09:38, Updated October 8th 2018 at 09:45 GMT +3

Barrack Muluka

MPs from western Kenya allied to the National Super Alliance have criticised a proposal to kick them out of House committees.

The MPs, largely from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya parties, have termed the decision dictatorial and an insult to the coalition members.

Last week, National Assembly Minority Whip and Suba East MP Junet Mohamed submitted a letter to Speaker Justin Muturi indicating that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) planned to kick out members of NASA affiliate parties from parliamentary committees.

The list had 16 names that the party said it wanted removed from House committees and replaced by ODM legislators. The MPs said it was an attempt to target the "rebels" in the coalition.

“Pursuant to the relevant standing orders, I wish to withdraw the following members from various committees,” Junet said in his letter.

The action has generated heat among legislators even before it is debated in the National Assembly.

Amani Secretary General Barrack Muluka (pictured) termed the move "mischievous and undemocratic", and accused ODM of being drunk with power.

“Mischievous young men in ODM and others around Raila Odinga are drunk with power. They think they can use Raila’s name to engage in undemocratic processes and dub them NASA decisions.”

He said NASA was a structured political entity with clear rules of engagement on parliamentary leadership and any other matter.

"It is surprising how some individuals in ODM sit down, make decisions that receive impromptu rubber stamp by Raila and baptise them NASA decisions,” Mr Muluka said.

He cited a meeting where Raila and his ODM members held a meeting at Orange House and resolved to back President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposals on value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products.

“You will have noticed that in that meeting there was only one ANC member and Kiminini MP Dr Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya), who had gone to be with them so that he is not stripped of his Deputy Minority Whip seat,” Muluka said.

He accused ODM of suffering from "split personality syndrome" and allegedly using unilateral decisions to try to bolt out of the coalition.

“When Uhuru makes a good decision, ODM wants to be part of it. If the Government implements a policy that irks the public, ODM berates the Government. They have to choose where they belong. They should cross over to Jubilee and vacate Opposition slots in Parliament,” Muluka said.

He accused ODM of using unorthodox means to leave NASA. “If NASA stands until 2022, our agreement rules Raila out as our presidential candidate. That is why Raila and team are spoiling for a fight, annoying its partners so that NASA disintegrates and Raila can run again.”

He said if they are pushed so hard, ANC and Ford Kenya would leave the coalition.

“We had a meeting in Kitale on Saturday that was called by Mudavadi and Wetang’ula and we raised the issue of NASA unity. If we can’t remain together, let us disengage. If fate brings us together in future, we will work together under a new arrangement,” Muluka said.

Reject proposals

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba said ANC would mobilise other MPS to reject the proposals.

“We will ask MPs not to pass the proposals. If we allow ANC to be consumed, other parties will be encouraged to do so. This way, we will be promoting dictatorship.”

Mr Milemba said MPs should be left to make decisions on their own to enhance their oversight roles without undue interference.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale accused Junet of advancing selfish interests and being out to antagonise NASA MPs. Mr Mwale is a member of the Public Investement Committtee and is among those Junet wants removed.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilyanga said she had travelled to Zambia as a member of the Services and Facilities Committee and was unaware of the development.