Governor Obado to know his fate today

By Geoffrey Mosoku and Wainaina Wambu | Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 7th 2018 at 20:06 GMT +3
Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will today know whether he will be released on bail after spending two weeks in remand prison.

Obado, who was charged with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, is expected to launch a fresh attempt at the High Court to be freed on bail. The governor denied the charge.

ALSO READ: Discontent threatens to split ODM party as factions emerge

Rumors had swirled that Obado would be discharged yesterday and returned to Industrial Area Remand Prison ahead of his court date today morning. But his lawyer Evans Ondieki last evening said: "The Governor is yet to fully recuperate so he'll spend the night here and appear in court straight from KNH," he said. 

Last month, Justice Jessie Lesiit suspended the application for bail until witness statements and other evidence were provided to all parties for today’s case.

Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Caspel Obiero, a clerk at the Migori County Assembly, are set to appear in court together. Their cases are expected to be consolidated.

Reading the ruling on September 27, Lesiit said: "The application cannot be determined before the witness statements and other evidence are made available to all the parties. That is the only way that this court can fully exercise its discretion, applying the factors for consideration in determining whether or not any compelling reason exists to deny bail. At this stage I am disallowing the application”.

Last Friday Obado filed a fresh application seeking to have his bail reviewed. He cited health concerns. 

