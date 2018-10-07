Governor Oparanya and Khalwale clash over law review

| Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 13:59, Updated October 7th 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former senator Boni Khalwale clashed in public at Ekero in Mumias East on Saturday over the calls for a referendum.

The two political nemesis renewed their rivalry at the burial of Michael Masking, a head teacher at St Romano Matawa Secondary School died in a road accident last week.

It was the first time in many months the two were sharing a platform since Oparanya declared his interest to contest the presidency in 2022.

Khalwale, who was the first to address mourners claimed that those behind the clamour for constitutional reforms wants to have executive Prime Minister post created to provide a soft landing for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in his second and final term.

"They want to introduce the executive PM position and that of a ceremonial President with two deputies for each one of the two new posts," argued Khalwale.

He said Kenyans will not accept a referendum meant to promote and benefit dynasties in Kenya.

"We don't want constitutional changes that will retain the families of Kenyatta, Moi and Odinga in power at the expense of other Kenyans"

Khalwale said he was ready to back reforms that will see devolved funds increased significantly and one that abolishes nominated seats right from the County Assembly level.

"We want changes meant to reduce taxes and promote development in our country."

But Oparanya told off Khalwale arguing that ODM Raila Odinga wants a government structure that will benefit everybody not dynasties.

He said they envisage complete transfer of devolved functions including Agriculture, Health and even roads which the Jubilee administration is reluctant to let go despite having been given to county governments.

"Mumias Sugar Company continue to face a myriad of challenges because there is little we can do to help since Agriculture is not fully devolved, these are some of the challenges we wish to address through the new governance structure," argued Oparanya.

The governor insisted that enlarging the executive was not to benefit Raila and President Uhuru but create room for all communities to be represented in government.

"It is the only way we shall deal with perennial political violence and promote national integration, we don't want to experience bloodshed again in future because of politics," said Oparanya.

Raila has since clarified that a referendum will not be pushed down throats of Kenyans as being alleged by his opponents.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who doubles as the government Chief whip in the National Assembly supported those demanding scrapping of positions of nominated MCAs, Women reps, MPs and senators.

Washiali, who agreed with Oparanya said the referendum could not be wished away as it will relieve Kenyans of a huge tax paying burden.