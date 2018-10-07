survey
Melania Trump reveals how she keeps husband Donald from Twitter

By Mirror | Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 12:11, Updated October 7th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

US First Lady Melania Trump (pictured) has revealed she sometimes confiscates her husband's phone - and doesn't always agree with what he posts on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Senate confirms Kavanaugh for Supreme Court after debate that roiled U.S.

New York Times journalist Katie Rogers posted that Melania said that she tells Donald Trump when she dislikes what he's written.

Rogers wrote on Twitter that Melania had made the comment in Egypt - during which time the President's wife said she wishes people would focus on what she does, rather than what she wears.

The journalist posted: "MORE from FLOTUS, who told me she sometimes takes the president’s phone away. On his sharp words on Twitter: “I don’t always agree with his tweets and I tell him that.”

Rogers wrote: FLOTUS just spoke for five minutes in front of the Sphinx. Touched on MeToo. She said she thinks Kavanaugh is “highly qualified” and “I’m glad Dr. Ford was heard.” ALSO: She said she wishes people would “focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

Mrs Trump was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his wife, Entissar, on Saturday after she flew in from Kenya as part of her first solo African trip.

She was scheduled to tour the Pyramids and the Great Sphinx before leaving for the United States later on Saturday.

Melania Trump wore slacks and a tie as she stepped off the plane in Cairo, where she proceeded to the presidential palace.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sisi's wife welcomed Melania by saying she would arrive to her "second country, Egypt".

ALSO READ: Melania Trump ends Africa tour

"I am honoured to meet the honourable lady, the wife of the American president, in Cairo tomorrow, and to wish her a successful and happy stay in her second country, Egypt," she wrote in Arabic.

Trump, who also traveled to Malawi and Ghana on her trip, has focused on her signature issue of advocating for children with stops at a hospital, primary school and an orphanage.

