survey
Ojaamong dares MCAs to impeach him Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Law review inevitable, Gideon Moi declares

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Sun, October 7th 2018 at 10:23, Updated October 7th 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (pictured) has called on leaders to give Kenyans a chance to decide how they want to be governed.

ALSO READ: President Uhuru warns top leaders over political wrangles

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Gideon said the call for referendum is inevitable and Kenyans should be allowed to decide what they want on their own and not be suppressed.

The Kanu chairman said Kenyans are ready to review the constitution having tested and felt the new system of governance adopted after the law was promulgated in 2010.

The new system of governance, he said, came with costs which mwananchi has had to bear with.

“Six years after the country adopted devolution and eight years after it welcomed the new constitution, having tested it and felt how it is, Kenyans seem ready to review the constitution,” said Senator Gideon.

The 2010 Constitution, he said, acknowledges the people as supreme and key determinants on how they want to be governed. 

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“It is with this in mind that I feel Kenyans should be given an opportunity to review the constitution bearing in mind what has worked for them and the country since its adoption,” he said.

The senator said leaders should let Wanjiku decide for herself what should be improved or done away with in the constitution.

He asked leaders to listen and guide Kenyans instead of trying to suppress their voices. The leaders, he said, should create a good environment for sober and informed debate and let the people choose what they want wisely.

ALSO READ: Raila must desist from making the referendum look inevitable

“If Kenyans, and as is clear in the public debate going on, want a referendum, let leaders create a good environment for sober, informed debate to make Wanjiku choose wisely what exactly she wants. This is inevitable due to the many challenges the country is faced with,” he said.

The push for constitutional change has been growing louder each day following the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

RELATED TOPICS:
Gideon Moi
Referendum
Elections 2022

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Our woes aren’t constitutional but desire for hegemony

Our woes aren’t constitutional but desire for hegemony

Ruto: Yes! Let’s have a referendum

Ruto: Yes! Let’s have a referendum

Constitution: We made our bed, let us lie on it without too much protest

Constitution: We made our bed, let us lie on it without too much protest

More Jubilee MPs support calls for referendum

More Jubilee MPs support calls for referendum




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited