Law review inevitable, Gideon Moi declares

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (pictured) has called on leaders to give Kenyans a chance to decide how they want to be governed.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Gideon said the call for referendum is inevitable and Kenyans should be allowed to decide what they want on their own and not be suppressed.

The Kanu chairman said Kenyans are ready to review the constitution having tested and felt the new system of governance adopted after the law was promulgated in 2010.

The new system of governance, he said, came with costs which mwananchi has had to bear with.

“Six years after the country adopted devolution and eight years after it welcomed the new constitution, having tested it and felt how it is, Kenyans seem ready to review the constitution,” said Senator Gideon.

The 2010 Constitution, he said, acknowledges the people as supreme and key determinants on how they want to be governed.

“It is with this in mind that I feel Kenyans should be given an opportunity to review the constitution bearing in mind what has worked for them and the country since its adoption,” he said.

The senator said leaders should let Wanjiku decide for herself what should be improved or done away with in the constitution.

He asked leaders to listen and guide Kenyans instead of trying to suppress their voices. The leaders, he said, should create a good environment for sober and informed debate and let the people choose what they want wisely.

“If Kenyans, and as is clear in the public debate going on, want a referendum, let leaders create a good environment for sober, informed debate to make Wanjiku choose wisely what exactly she wants. This is inevitable due to the many challenges the country is faced with,” he said.

The push for constitutional change has been growing louder each day following the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.