Governor Okoth Obado faults his denial of bail, wants to be freed

Migori Governor Okoth Obado in the dock at Milimani Law Courts. [File, Standard]

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has filed an application at the High Court seeking to review the grounds the court used to deny him bail.

In his application, the Governor whose has been charged with the murder of the pregnant Rongo University student and girlfriend Sharon Otieno, argues that courts admittance to bail will not affect the ongoing investigations.

The High court denied him bail on September 27 on grounds that he will interfere with witness statements.

“The application cannot be determined before the witness statements and other evidence are availed to all the parties. That is the only way that this court can fully exercise its discretion applying the factors for consideration in determining whether or not any compelling reason exists to deny bail,” Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit explained.

Obado, however, in his affidavit, notes that 24 witnesses were summoned and had their statements recordered even before his arrest, without any interference.

“Neither the Investigators, witnesses, family of the deceased or any other persons have alleged that I committed or attempted to interfere with investigations, witnesses, evidence, intimidated them or acted in any way affecting the investigations, prosecution or trial of this case,” he adds.

Medical care

The Governor also said he is under specialised medical care as he suffers from severe backache since 2013.

“I suffer from a severe back problem known as a Nerve Compression with Disc lesion on the Lumber Spine. To manage the condition, I have been under special care of a medical doctor by the name of Prof. Ating’a,” he said.

Obado who was taken ill on Wednesday and has since been moved to the general ward in Kenyatta National Hospital. He is undergoing various tests as doctors try to find out what is ailing him.

If granted bail

The Governor further argued that he has cooperated with the investigations since his time of arrest and went ahead to preach peace to avert chaos in his county.

“Every bit of investigations of this matter has been exposed to the media and public who have convicted and punished me by public ridicule, humiliation and embarrassment. To this I have not reciprocated in kind; but instead, I chose to remain mum respecting the investigation, prosecution and judicial institutions so as not to prejudice the process,” he argues.

In the application, Obado says if he is released on bail: he will attend summons by the court, police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) plus meet any requirements or conditions by the court for the admission to bond and/or bail.