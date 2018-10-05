survey
Grief as 10-year-old boy kills friend after quarrel

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 12:54, Updated October 5th 2018 at 12:58 GMT +3

A children’s playtime turned tragic after one of them died on Friday.

The 10-year-old boy hit his friend with a metallic rod on the head at Lelechwet Village in Narok South.

Chief Sabuk Kobei said the two are Standard Two pupils.

“These boys are almost the same age. They were on their way home when the incident happened,” Kobei said.

The chief added that the boy’s body was taken to Longisa District Hospital mortuary in the neighbouring Bomet County.

Kobei said the two are children and the case may be treated as an accident.

Incidents of deaths involving children are not uncommon in the region. The latest incident is the second in the area.

Last year, grief hit Mulot village in Narok South after a 14-year-old boy hit his agemate on the forehead with a stone. He died on the spot. The boy hit his friend after he teased him about being uncircumcised.

