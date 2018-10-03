EACC seeks to recover Sh26 million illegally paid by Kilifi County Government for mosquito nets

| Published Wed, October 3rd 2018 at 12:32, Updated October 3rd 2018 at 12:37 GMT +3

The anti-corruption commission has moved to court to recover Sh26 million paid out in a suspect mosquito supply net tender.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a suit at the High Court to recover the money from several companies and county officials it says benefited from the procurement of 6,000 mosquito nets.

According to the commission, there was no evidence that the nets were delivered to the county despite the money being paid. The commission further argues the county had no valid contract with the companies that received the payments.

The commission’s lawyer, Francis Makori stated that there was were no tender bid documents and that signatures on the payment vouchers were forged.

In addition, the commission states that county officials falsified tender committee minutes and that the Local Purchase Order lacked the requisite authorisation.

But one of firms mentioned in the suit, Mediscope Agencies and its owner, Stephen Sanga have opposed the suit arguing that they were validly awarded the contract and supplied all the 6,000 nets.

Through lawyer Esther Onsembe, they argued that the anti-corruption court has no jurisdiction to determine the dispute.

