Police arrest three people with Sh38m fake American Dollars in Kisii

Senior police officers display fake currency and chemicals nabbed from suspects who were on a mission to con a resident at Gionserio, Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The police in Kisii have impounded Sh38 million in fake American Dollars in an operation held at Gionseri area in Nyamache Sub County yesterday.

Confirming the incident, Nyamache OCPD Japheth Mwirichia said that they had also arrested three key suspects who had the money in the two salon cars that they had used to come to the area for their illegal business.

Mwirichia said that they recovered the money which was in 100 American Dollars notes packed in parcels that were in the Subaru Impreza and Nissan Bluebird vehicles and also in a home where they were going to engage in their clandestine activities.

“We found 270,000 dollars in the two vehicles in possession of the three suspects while 110,000 dollars was recovered at the home of an old man who was a victim of the suspects who are said to have intended to con him,” said Mwirichia.

The police boss said that they also recovered chemicals and other equipment that the suspects were using in the illegal business and that the three suspects would appear before the Ogembo Law courts tomorrow.

Mwirichia said that the three suspects spent their night at the Nyangusu Police Station and urged members of the public who might have been victims of the suspects’ illegal activities to report to the police for action.

The police boss said that his officers laid an ambush after receiving reliable information from members of the public and that it appeared that the suspects ran a syndicate that was after conning members of the public.

“The suspects are said to inform their victims that they are capable of making any amount of money for them after which they quote a fee where in some cases someone can be told to pay up Sh500,000 in order to get Sh5 Million in return,” said Mwirichia.

The police boss asked members of the public to be wary of people who are promising them shortcuts to riches since most of them have ended up losing their genuinely earned money which is replaced with the fake currency.

