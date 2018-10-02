survey
School principals face interdiction over exam cheating plot Next Story
TSC interdicts high school Principal over sexual harassment Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Education

Government pursuing exam cartels and warns teachers, parents and students over exam cheating

By Protus Onyango | Published Tue, October 2nd 2018 at 10:50, Updated October 2nd 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohamed (right) addresses a press conference alongside PS Belio Kipsang (left) and Teachers Service Commission (TSC)CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of a report on preparedness for the 2018 KCPE and KCSE National examinations. [David Njaaga,Standard]

At least 30 schools are on the Government's radar over suspicions of planning to cheat in the national examinations.

ALSO READ: Developer defies Government, erects structure within JKIA runway

The State is also pursuing 20 people believed to have masterminded attempts to facilitate exam cheating three weeks to the Standard Eight and Form Four national examinations.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Monday said the ministry had identified 30 schools in the country where fishy activities were going on.

“Our inter-agency under-cover officials with the help of the public have identified schools where people are scheming to steal examinations. We are closely monitoring five schools in Meru, four in Kisii, four in West Pokot, three in Garissa and the rest spread across the country,” Dr Kipsang said in Nairobi.

He said teachers and parents in the schools under observation had been colluding with cartels to raise money in the hope of buying exam papers before the candidates sit them.

“We have in our possession a CD recording of a secondary school where teachers and parents pretended to be having a prayer session but the teachers were collecting Sh2,000 from each parent so they can buy exams."

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

He said he had forwarded the recording to security officers and that the suspects would soon be arraigned.

RELATED TOPICS:
Government
Belio Kipsang
Education Principal Secretary
30 Schools
KNEC
Nairobi
George Magoha

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Defective cars impounded in crackdown

Defective cars impounded in crackdown

Murage back as Kibaki makes office changes

Murage back as Kibaki makes office changes

Three million children enroll in nursery schools

Three million children enroll in nursery schools

20 schools on Knec cheating watch list

20 schools on Knec cheating watch list




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited