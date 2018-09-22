Congratulations for passing Finance Bill 2018, Raila tells NASA MPs

| Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 13:38, Updated September 22nd 2018 at 13:45 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has congratulated all Members of Parliament who stood by the Party and NASA’s resolutions to back the Finance Bill 2018 in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Raila has said party discipline, which enables Parliamentary Group to support the policies and directions of the party is critical to strengthening the political parties system in the country, delivery of the party’s agenda and aiding the process of democratisation.

In a press statement on Saturday, Raila emphasized that party discipline is going to play a critical role as Kenyans seek to actualize dreams of the country’s rebirth and re-engineering as contained in the nine-point Building Bridges to the New Kenyan Nation MOU.

“Mr Odinga therefore thanks those members who, despite different concerns, were able to honour their word and commitment to the party and looked at the larger picture in line with the party and the coalition’s dream of finding longer-term solutions to the country’s ages old problems,” read part of Raila’s statement to newsrooms.

The ODM leader has assured Kenyans of his commitment to the pursuit of a lasting solution to the country’s problems through pragmatic steps arrived at through bipartisan support devoid of the traditional rhetoric and brinkmanship.