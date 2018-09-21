Governor Obado grilled again over Sharon Otieno's murder

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 12:27, Updated September 21st 2018 at 16:17 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been arrested over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The Governor is currently being grilled for the second time at Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi and sources say is expected to record a statement on the matter.

On September 11, 2018 the DCI detectives interrogated Governor Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and journalist Barrack Oduor for the first time since the gruesome murder of Sharon Otieno’s for at least eight hours.

Obado also underwent DNA tests. The results later revealed he was the father of Sharon Otieno’s baby boy who was ripped from Sharon’s womb on the fateful day.

The foetus died after Sharon was stabbed eight times while seven months pregnant.

Obado second-time interrogation comes just days after a Kisii judge ordered for the detention of his aide and bodyguard.

Calvins Omondi was arrested when he escorted Caspar Obiero, a personal assistant to the governor, to the Oyugis police station last week on Tuesday afternoon.

The two were arraigned before a Kisii court on Wednesday but were not allowed to plead to any charge after police successfully applied to hold them for 10 more days. Mr Omondi is the fifth and latest suspect held over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.



