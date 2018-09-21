Three people killed in early morning attack in Baringo

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 09:03, Updated September 21st 2018 at 09:06 GMT +3

Three people killed and several others injured in Tirioko Tiaty Sub-county Baringo following an early morning attack.

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula confirmed the Friday incidence.

Criminals suspected to come from Marakwet raided Ng'oron village. No animals were stolen.

"It’s true three people were killed criminals suspected to be from Marakwet raided the village, surprisingly no animals were stolen," said Wafula.

Mr. Wafula said a team of police officers have been dispatched to the area.

He condemned the killings and said they will pursue the killers and they are working to know the motive behind the killings.

Area MCA Sam Lokales also condemned the killings.