Operators accuse county askaris of harassment and demanding bribes

County askaris arrest a bicycle operator within Nakuru town. Operators have accused the employees of harassment and demanding bribes to allow them operate smoothly. SEPTEMBER 19, 2018. [PHOTO: MERCY KAHENDA]

Nakuru County askaris are on the spot for harassing and demanding bribes from traders and cyclists.

Some traders said they had to pay bribes to be allowed to operate in the town and that those who failed to pay were beaten and locked up in police cells.

On Tuesday, this reporter suffered the wrath of the askaris when she was roughed up and bundled into their vehicle that serves as a bribe-collection point.

The askaris became angry when they noticed the journalist filming them as they solicited bribes from motorcyclists.

“Why were you taking pictures on your mobile phone? You should respect our work and never fail to take orders from a uniformed officer. We will charge you for obstruction,” growled one askari.

They tried to charge her with obstruction but were overruled by Nakuru OCPD Samuel Obara.

Evans Juma, 26, is one of the motorcyclists who have suffered at the hands of the county employees.

Mr Juma, who had bruises on his right arm, said he was arrested in March when he failed to hand the askaris a bribe.

The operator said he was detained after he dropped off a client near Wakulima market.

He claimed the askaris, who were in a government van, demanded a bribe of Sh1,000 but he did not have the money.

They forced him into the van and took him around Nakuru town, negotiating how much he should pay. After he failed to ‘comply’ they took him to Central Police Station and he was locked up for two days.

“These are bruises of the beatings I got while in the hands of the county askaris,” said Juma, who also claimed the askaris dragged him on a tarmac road. He said he sought treatment at Mother Kevin’s Hospital in Kaptembwo.

He said the askaris confiscated his motorcycle and directed him to pay Sh5,000 for it to be released. “My motorcycle is locked up at county government offices,” Juma, who now uses a hired bicycle, said.

Gideon Mbuvi a motorcycle operator, said he has been arrested and accused falsely of obstruction. “Harassment by the askaris is real. They pretend to greet you and then handcuff you,” said Mr Mbuvi.

Last month, Safaricom dealers met Governor Lee Kinyanjui to complain about harassment by the askaris.

Members of the Safaricom Dealers Association, led by Esther Muchemi, the chairperson, said they were asked to pay bribes or risk having their wares confiscated.

“The company pays for the licensing of all dealers in the country, but askaris in Nakuru demand bribes to allow us to operate,” said Ms Muchemi.

Mr Kinyanjui directed the chief officer for public service, devolution and training to ensure that the errant enforcement officers were punished.

The public service management executive, Mwania Mwangangi, said two askaris were suspended yesterday after traders complained about harassment.