David Nzomo pleads guilty to harming spouse

Daudi Nzomo at Makueni Law Courts on August 3, 2018. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Daudi Nzomo, the man captured on tape beating and kicking wife in Kyaaka village, Kitonyini sub-location, Makueni County has been charged today in Makueni law courts.

Nzomo faced charges of causing grievous body harm to his wife, Evelyn Mwende.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate James Mwaniki, Nzomo pleaded guilty to the offense.

The court heard that on July 30, 2018, at around 1700 hours, Nzomo unlawfully did grievous harm to Mwende at in Kyaaka village.

The court ruled that the suspect be remanded at Makueni Police Station till Wednesday 8, 2018 when the case will be mentioned.

The court further ordered police to investigate whether the suspect has a history of domestic violence and therein attach a report.

Moreover, the prosecutor Eunice Gitau asked for the victim’s mental evaluation to be provided in the next appearance.

On Thursday morning, Nzomo’s wife was moved from Makueni Level 4 hospital to Nairobi Women’s Hospital for further treatment.