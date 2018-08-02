Police arrest David Nzomo recorded beating wife

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 14:43, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 15:43 GMT +3

For nearly forty-eight hours, David Nzomo has been a wanted man.

He went into hiding after a video went viral on Tuesday of him viciously attacking his wife, Everlyne Mwende, in Kitonyini, Makueni County.

In the clip, ‘the husband from hell’ rains kicks, blows and slaps on the defenseless woman amidst pleas from onlookers to stop.

Police in Makueni on Thursday arrested the 36-year-old at Nguu market with the help of locals.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Naipeyan said Nzomo was taken to Nguu AP camp.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Tuesday ordered Nzomo's arrest and prosecution. Haji has also directed that those who watched as Nzomo meted his brutality be arrested too.

History of violence

Evelyne Mwende, 33-year-old mother of three, says trouble started when her husband married a second wife in 2013. Evelyne Mwende at Makueini Level Four Hospital. [Steve Nzioka, Standard]

“He has been assaulting me most of the time, but because I was for the marriage, I persevered till this happened to me,” she narrated in tears from her hospital bed.