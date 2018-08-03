survey
Nine-month-old infant burnt to death in Bondo

Published Fri, August 3rd 2018

A nine-month-old baby has been burnt to death in Thim village, Bondo Sub-County.

According to village elder Mzee John Omung'i Othimbo, the child's remains were recovered by villagers who were alarmed by smoke that was coming from their house.

Othimbo told The Standard that the infant's parents were not at home during the incident.

Bondo OCPD Ms Harriet Kinya, who confirmed the incident, said that the body was moved to Bondo Sub-County Hospital Mortuary as investigations commence.

Elsewhere, a 70-year-old man was found dead in a school's pit latrine at Bar-Kanyango sub-location in North Yimbo Location.

According to the area chief Opil Rabut, body of the deceased Godfrey Okwogo Ogola was found by the school head teacher at 8.30 am.

The head teacher is said to have got curious when Ogola, who is the school watchman, failed to hand over to him despite reporting to work the previous evening.

This prompted him to start searching for the night guard only to find him in the latrine in a manner likely to suggest that he might have gone to answer a call on nature.

Chief Rabut said they were forced to close the school a day earlier, before informing the deceased's family members.

The body has since been moved to Bondo Sub County hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem that will reveal cause of death.

