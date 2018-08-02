Day set for Nyong’o family to know its fate in multi-million property

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 09:48, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 11:40 GMT +3

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o at a past event. His family has been feuding over property left behind by their patriarch Hezbone Shimei Nyong’o. [File, Standard]

The family of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o will now know the fate of a multi-million property belonging to Nyong’o’s father Hezbone Shimei Nyong’o on October 11, this year.

The family has been embroiled in a protracted legal dispute over the property with Nyong’o’s nephews Geoffrey Omondi and Kenneth Odhiambo accusing him and his sister Risper Nyagoy of leaving them and their families out on the inheritance.

ALSO READ: Family fails to visit man in hospital for 23 years

In the suit, Odhiambo and Omondi, the eldest sons of Margaret Awuor and Judith Nyong’o, both deceased, want their families included as beneficiaries of the expansive estate.

They argued that other family members were on the the list, but their mothers were left out.

Yesterday, Justice Thrispisa Cherere told the two parties that she will deliver the judgment to the case in October, after Omondi and Odhiambo made their final submissions.

Nyong’ and his sister however did not make any final submissions.

In the past few months, attempts to have the case resolved out of court failed after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

On July 11, Nyong’o and his sister explained to the court why they left their other siblings out of the inheritance and dismissed claims by the two nephews over their inclusion as co-administrators.

Nyagoy, who also represented Prof Nyong’o, told a Kisumu court that the omissions were not done in bad faith. She said that one of her siblings, Charles Nyong’o, disappeared in 1980 and never returned home.

She argued that even though Nyong’o took care of his two nephews after the death of their parents, they were not beneficiaries of their grandfather’s property.

ALSO READ: Kisumu: Rice milling plant set for Sh200 million expansion

“Nyong’o has six children and Omondi was treated like one of them,” said Nyagoy.

She claimed that Odhiambo’s name was not included because he was not considered part of the family as he was away from home most of the time.

Nyagoy admitted that a grant issued in 2014 for the estate had a number of discrepancies, including a wrong name and the omission of her mother’s name.

Another letter presented in court that was reportedly written by a chief also indicated that some of the names of their siblings were left out.

The estate estimated to be valued at Sh200 million includes 100 acres piece of land in Miwani under a 99-year lease, parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu, Milimani estates, and East Rata in Seme sub-county in Kisumu.

It also includes another parcel of land along Jogoo Road in Nairobi which currently has flats built on it.

ALSO READ: How Kisumu plans to achieve Sh7 billion-a-year revenue