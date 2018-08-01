survey
Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at stone-throwing opposition supporters

By Reuters | Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 16:24, Updated August 1st 2018 at 16:26 GMT +3
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa carry stones as they block the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. (Reuters)

Zimbabwean police fired tear gas in central Harare on Wednesday to disperse stone-throwing supporters of the opposition MDC party, according to Reuters witnesses and live television images.

Earlier, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa wrote on Twitter that he had won the “popular vote” in this week’s presidential election, in which he faced off against President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm as opposition supporters clashed with police in central Harare ahead of the announcement of this week’s presidential election results.

“We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.

