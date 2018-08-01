Raila party targets two rebel Coast MPs on Ruto camp

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 31st 2018 at 22:39 GMT +3

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa addressing the Media at her constituency office in Kilifi County. [Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement has started cracking the whip on two coast MPs perceived to be rebels.

MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), who have openly declared their support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, now face disciplinary action that may lead to their expulsion.

The party has given Ms Jumwa and Mr Dori seven days to show cause why they should not be expelled for their conduct.

Jumwa, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission, has been accused of openly showing disrespect for the party leader, Raila Odinga, and insinuating that she had decamped from ODM.

“My office has received complaints regarding your conduct and utterances. The said utterances and conduct are incompatible with your position as a leader elected to the National Assembly on our party’s ticket,” separate letters signed by the chairman, John Mbadi, read.

No contract

The letter to Jumwa adds: “Specifically on July 15, 2018, you were quoted by several media outlets uttering the following words: ‘People should not attack me, they should attack Raila Odinga who forgot all the efforts that the Opposition had in store for Kenya and supported Jubilee administration'.

"In the same meeting you are quoted to have said: ‘I have no contract with ODM'. The pronouncements are tantamount to declaration of termination or intention to terminate your membership in the party.”

The party has also accused Jumwa and Dori of skipping two Parliamentary Group (PG) meetings held this year.

On Dori, the accusation reads: “Specifically you have been quoted in several media houses as declaring in public forums that ‘the coastal people have been betrayed by Raila Odinga and ODM and should look elsewhere to realise some development'.

"You are further quoted as having said you regret ‘having campaigned for Raila and NASA'. The pronouncements are tantamount to declaration of termination or intention to terminate your membership of the party.”

Gross misconduct

The letters dated July 24 accuse the two MPs of gross misconduct and disrespect for the party and its leadership.

“Please take notice of the fact that should you fail to respond within the stipulated time, the party will without further recourse to you proceed to initiate a disciplinary process,” state the letters.