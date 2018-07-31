survey
Invaders scramble for a piece of Yala swamp Next Story
Speaker defends MCAs' trip to Tanzania Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

CS Matiangi vows to protect Kenyan fishermen from aggressors

By James Omoro | Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 30th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (left) with Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed during a fundraiser at Olare Secondary School in Homa Bay County on July 27th 2018. ( Collins Oduor, Standard)

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said the government will deal firmly with foreigners harassing Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria.

He said the government is working on a raft of measures to safeguard the country’s security and economic interests at the lake that is a source of livelihood to more than four million Kenyans in Western Kenya.

ALSO READ: Fishermen reach deal to end lake row

Some of the measures include posting more police officers on the islands, opening more police posts and increasing marine police patrols on the lake.

“A time has come when the harassment of Kenyan fishermen working at the lake must stop,” said Mr Matiang’i.

He added: “It is unfortunate that when our fishermen go into the lake, they are arrested and their fishing gear confiscated.”

Speaking when he met the Homa Bay security team led by County Commissioner Irungu Macharia, Matiang’i did not however mention Uganda, whose officers have been hounding and arresting Kenyan fishermen.

Matiang’i’s tough talk come in the wake of recent reports of arrests of Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan security officials in Lake Victoria. Fishermen in the area have accused the State of laxity in ending their tribulations.

The CS, who was visiting Homa bay for the first time since he was appointed Interior CS, later went to Olare Secondary School in Rangwe for a fund raiser.

RELATED TOPICS:
fred matiangi
kenyan fishermen
Lake Victoria

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Solai tragedy: Matiang'i orders probe on victims' coercion allegations

Solai tragedy: Matiang'i orders probe on victims' coercion allegations

Swoop on foreigners supported

Swoop on foreigners supported

Contractors want action on illegal foreign workers at port

Contractors want action on illegal foreign workers at port

Revealed: How Kenya handed its islands to Uganda

Revealed: How Kenya handed its islands to Uganda

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited