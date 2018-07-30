Ukambani MPs back William Ruto for 2022

| Published Mon, July 30th 2018 at 00:10, Updated July 30th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

DP William Ruto flanked by Ukambani MPs during a church service at Ngunga Catholic Church in Matungulu constituency. [DPPS]

Five MPs from Ukambani region have pledged support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking on at Ngunga Catholic Church in Matungulu during a Sunday service attended by the deputy president, the MPs also welcomed the decision by Wiper Party to work with the government.

Led by Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka, the leaders declared Ruto the best candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. They said those pushing for constitutional amendments would not succeed in blocking the DP’s bid for the country’s top job.

“We want to declare here that we are firmly behind Ruto in his journey to 2022 Presidency and tell those who want to have the constitution changed to block his bid that they will not succeed,” said MP.

Dr Munyaka urged Ukambani residents not to lose focus in the next poll.

“The Kamba community lost five years wallowing in the opposition, now we have found ourselves in the same situation after the last year’s election. This time round we must do what it takes to ensure we are in the next government,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mwala legislator, Vincent Musyoka, who claimed there was a plot to divide Uhuru and Ruto.

“We know there had been attempts by some political elements to inject strife between Uhuru and the DP. There are also some individuals who want to dictate to Kenyans who will be President and who will not be. Gone are the days when two or three people would decide the political destiny of the nation,” said Musyoka.

Kitui East MP, Nimrod Mbai said it was not too early for Kenyans to debate about the 2022 presidency.

“Now that ODM and Wiper have joined the government, we are happy that the country’s unity is almost guaranteed. As leaders we should now begin to ask ourselves what next for the country come 2022?” he said.

When he rose to speak, Ruto welcomed Wiper’s decision to work with the government and reaffirmed the government's commitment to spur development in the country.

“We welcome all parties and most recently Wiper who have decided to work with us. We are saying that time for politics and elections is over and what remains is service delivery for all Kenyans,” said Ruto.

The DP said the Jubilee administration was committed towards transforming the lives of Kenyans through good governance and fight against corruption.

“We welcome all in our bid to build bridges and friendship. We want to walk with all Kenyans the journey of transformation of all our institutions,” he said.

The DP announced that the government had released Sh700 million to fund the Last Mile electricity project in Machakos County, and Sh100 million to upgrade Katine Technical Training Institute in Tala.