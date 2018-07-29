Police probing murder of computer engineer in Homa bay

| Published Sun, July 29th 2018 at 13:20, Updated July 29th 2018 at 13:22 GMT +3

Police in Homa Bay County are investigating an incident in which a computer engineer was murdered.

The engineer identified as Dalton Opiyo was murdered at Kaware Village, Kokoth Kataa Location in Rachuonyo North Sub County.

The 31-year-old man has been undertaking his business of repairing computers at Pala trading center in the area.

But residents found his body dumped near the trading center with pang cuts on various body parts yesterday.

The body lay in a pool of blood with deeps cuts which made the locals suspect he was stabbed with a knife.

A small bag suspected to have been used for storing the knife was also found beside the body.

Area Assistant Chief Michael Owino said the man was killed by unknown people.

“The assailants disappeared after committing the heinous act. We have reported the matter to police,” said Owino.

Rachuonyo North OCPD Philip Chirchir said they were undertaking investigations into the incident.

“The deceased seems to have suffered serious injuries on the lungs after being stabbed. Investigations are ongoing to ensure the suspects are arrested and charged in the court,” said Chirchir.

The body was moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital for autopsy.

The Police boss called on the locals to co-operate with them to aid apprehension of the suspects.