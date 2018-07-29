Four high school students charged with attempted arson in Narok

| Published Sun, July 29th 2018 at 11:59, Updated July 29th 2018 at 12:11 GMT +3

Some of the five classrooms that was burnt down by a fire at Tenwek High School in recent wave of student unrests. [Photo: Gilbert Kimutai/Standard]

Four high school boys from Narok were arraigned before a Narok Court where they were charged with being in possession of petrol believed to be planned for suspected arson mission at the institution.

They are accused of attempting to torch a dormitory after being found in possession of three litres of fuel at around 4 AM.

The four boys from St. Anthony Boys secondary school in Narok county were released on a Sh 50,000 bond with a surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh 40,000 each, for the offence.

They will be released on condition that they bring their parents or guardians to court.

Four who pleaded not guilty to the charges will however remain in police custody until they present their parents or guardians.

When setting out the terms, Narok Chief magistrate Wilbroda Juma stated the court is cognizant of the fact that the suspects are innocent until proven guilty. She nonetheless went on to state that the same court is very much aware of the ongoing torching of school dormitories countrywide, hence needed to set conditions to ensure the suspects do not go unpunished if found guilty.

The case had earlier on failed to take off after the prosecution noted that the students needed a lawyer, which the state provided later on in the day.

This comes a few weeks after a dormitory belonging to Eor Ekule Secondary School in Narok West went up in flames. The case will be mentioned on August 8.

