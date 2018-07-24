Should Murkomen give up Senate majority leader position?

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 22:47 GMT +3

He definitely needs to relinquish his role. This is because he cannot, as the Jubilee majority leader, continue to contradict his party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the head of Government.

By virtue of his position in the Senate, Mr Murkomen in the eyes of a majority of Kenyans represents the Government. This means that whatever he says is presumed to be the stand point of the same Jubilee administration he represents.

Now that the Elgeyo Marakwet senator is contradicting the head of state on the contentious Mau evictions and criticising a decision that has been made by President Kenyatta’s administration, it is very clear that the legislator has no faith in the very government he is part of.

Sen. Kipchumba Murkomen. [Photo/Courtesy]

Although I personally agree with Murkomen that the evictions need to be conducted in a humane manner, I do not agree with the manner in which he came out and slammed the state, blaming it on all the woes facing the residents of Mau region.

What he should have done was utilise internal mechanism before coming out to the public and crying foul; a matter that has left many tongues wagging and caused a storm. Now that the senator is clearly displeased with the way the Jubilee government is conducting its affairs, he is duty bound to resign so that he can continue criticising the state from outside. Infact, resigning is the most honourable thing to do. He cannot have his cake and eat it.

Mr Kimkung is a former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament

