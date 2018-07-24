Schools will be closed over Sh6b, says union

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 24th 2018 at 00:22 GMT +3

Kuppet secretary General Akello Misori addressing the press at a Nairobi hotel on 18/2/18. [ Photo: Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

Secondary schools will be closed on Friday if the Government fails to release free education funds, a teachers' union has warned.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) said the Ministry of Education owed schools Sh6 billion, which should be released by tomorrow or else it would advise principals to close their institutions.

Closing schools on Friday will mean end of term exams as well as mocks will be pushed to third term.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori said principals were unable to run schools after the Government failed to remit the funds for this term.

"It has come to our attention that to date, free learning funds have not been sent to secondary schools. As a result, principals are have a hard time trying to maintain students in school. They are also unable to pay suppliers and subordinate staff," said Misori yesterday.

He noted that with only 12 days remaining before the end of second term, it means schools have been surviving on debts.

In a letter to Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Kuppet demanded immediate release of the funds to ensure learning is not crippled.

"We demand that your ministry ensures all the funds are given to schools in full by tomorrow failure to which we shall have no option but to ask principals to release students by Friday and the remaining programmes pushed to next term when funds are available,” said Misori.

He added: "Closing schools will end anxiety that has gripped schools due to lack of basic needs as the term comes to an end."

He accused the ministry of keeping quiet over an issue that could cripple education.

“We are demanding 17 per cent of the 30 per cent due to schools this term. The CS and her PS are not picking our calls despite the seriousness of the crisis," Misori said.

Two weeks ago, Kipsang assured school heads the money would be released in a week’s time.

This was after some school heads protested that the delay had affected payment of salaries of non-teaching staff and teachers hired by boards of management.

Dr Kipsang said they were late in remitting the funds due to delayed reading of the 2018-2019 Budget.

“We are working round the clock to ensure schools get the money,” Kipsang said.

However, Kuppet said this had not happened. “Principals are unable to run schools and are worried this could escalate arson attacks. It is a shame because one of the causes of student unrest is delay in releasing the funds,” said Kuppet's Kisumu branch secretary Zablon Awange.

A Ministry of Education official who did not wish to be named said they would resolve the crisis soon.

Drastic measure

“We are aware the PS made the promise but it takes many processes to release the money. Let teachers not take this drastic measure,” he said.

In May, the Government released Sh16 billion to primary and secondary schools as capitation for this term. Sh12.5 billion was sent to day secondary schools.

Kahi Indimuli, Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman, said day schools were hard hit.

“We need this money to keep students in schools. Parents are not paying fees on time and if this is not resolved, we will close schools,” he said.