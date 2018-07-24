survey
Two miners killed as quarry wall caves in Next Story
Awiti takes battle to Supreme Court to keep seat Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Ben Okello’s kin split in the middle on Senatorial by-election

By Kevin Omollo and Caleb King'wara | Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 24th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3
Ben Olouch Okello, the late Migori County Senator. [Photo: Caleb King'wara]

The family of the late Senator Ben Okello (above) are divided on the candidate to support in the October 8 Migori Senate by-election.

Willis Oluoch, Okello’s first-born son, said he has the right to inherit his father’s mantle with the backing of Okello’s widow Ruth Auma.

ALSO READ: Revealed: Family Bank heist was inside job

Hellen Achieng, Okello's other widow, supports the senator’s nephew Mark Okundi.

Clan-factor in the race

Some members of Okello’s Kanyimach clan on Sunday endorsed Okundi "after wide consultations".

“Our choice is not out of the blues. We have deliberated and come to settle on Mr Okundi. We are requesting the ODM party leadership to listen to Okello’s family and accept our chosen man to take over the seat left by Okello,” said Samson Omumbo, an elder at Kanyimach, and Okello’s cousin.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Achieng said efforts to heal the rift in the family have failed.

One voice

“I have tried to reach out to Oluoch and Auma so that we have one voice over the matter but all has been in vain,” said Achieng.

But Auma has insisted that Oluoch is the family’s choice, and that any other discussions over Okundi are “personal opinions.”

ALSO READ: You are so insignificant

Campaigns for the seat have since kicked off ahead of the by-election, with at least eight candidates presenting their nomination papers to ODM for consideration.

The party last week said due to time constraints and limited resources, it may avoid the primaries, and invoke provisions to allow for direct nomination of its candidate for the polls.

Already, the race has attracted former Cabinet ministers Dalmas Otieno, Ochillo Ayacko, former Migori MP John Pesa, former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, former Eala MP Ochieng Mbeo and businessman Eddy Oketch.

Oluoch, the 32-year-old alumnus of Nazareen University, said he has since commenced his groundwork with the aim of completing what his father started.

He admitted that few members of his extended family have approached him, requesting him to step down for Okundi

RELATED TOPICS:
migori senator ben olouch
family
divided
candidate
Migori Senate
migori by-election

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Ayacko accepts Raila’s plea, withdraws petition

Ayacko accepts Raila’s plea, withdraws petition

Family Bank managers in court over theft of Sh20 million

Family Bank managers in court over theft of Sh20 million

Likoni man kills his family

Likoni man kills his family

Thugs raid Family Bank, steal Sh24 million

Thugs raid Family Bank, steal Sh24 million

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited