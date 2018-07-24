Ben Okello’s kin split in the middle on Senatorial by-election

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 24th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3

Ben Olouch Okello, the late Migori County Senator. [Photo: Caleb King'wara]

The family of the late Senator Ben Okello (above) are divided on the candidate to support in the October 8 Migori Senate by-election.

Willis Oluoch, Okello’s first-born son, said he has the right to inherit his father’s mantle with the backing of Okello’s widow Ruth Auma.

Hellen Achieng, Okello's other widow, supports the senator’s nephew Mark Okundi.

Clan-factor in the race

Some members of Okello’s Kanyimach clan on Sunday endorsed Okundi "after wide consultations".

“Our choice is not out of the blues. We have deliberated and come to settle on Mr Okundi. We are requesting the ODM party leadership to listen to Okello’s family and accept our chosen man to take over the seat left by Okello,” said Samson Omumbo, an elder at Kanyimach, and Okello’s cousin.

Achieng said efforts to heal the rift in the family have failed.

One voice

“I have tried to reach out to Oluoch and Auma so that we have one voice over the matter but all has been in vain,” said Achieng.

But Auma has insisted that Oluoch is the family’s choice, and that any other discussions over Okundi are “personal opinions.”

Campaigns for the seat have since kicked off ahead of the by-election, with at least eight candidates presenting their nomination papers to ODM for consideration.

The party last week said due to time constraints and limited resources, it may avoid the primaries, and invoke provisions to allow for direct nomination of its candidate for the polls.

Already, the race has attracted former Cabinet ministers Dalmas Otieno, Ochillo Ayacko, former Migori MP John Pesa, former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, former Eala MP Ochieng Mbeo and businessman Eddy Oketch.

Oluoch, the 32-year-old alumnus of Nazareen University, said he has since commenced his groundwork with the aim of completing what his father started.

He admitted that few members of his extended family have approached him, requesting him to step down for Okundi