Rock crushes miners Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Kisumu Girls students charged with property damage

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 11:53, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3
The seven school girls in court. [Courtesy, CFM]

Dressed in their full uniform, seven students from Kisumu Girls High School were on Monday charged with malicious damage to property and causing disturbance.

They were accused of destroying school property worth over Sh2 million including their principal’s car.

ALSO READ: Students praised for exposing arson plans

The seven denied the charges and were freed on Sh30,000 cash bail awaiting mentioning of the case on August 7.

Where it began

About a fortnight ago, the students went on rampage citing lack of religious freedom and strict policy on interacting with students from other schools.

Angry students smashed windows, ripped school books and vandalised fire extinguishers accusing their principal Margaret Mechumo of high-handedness and curtailing their freedom.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

A section of the students who spoke to Standard Digital also said they were not happy with ‘poor diet’ they were being offered.

RELATED TOPICS:
kisumu girls high school
school unrest

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Girls in court for asking Ofafa boys to burn their school

Girls in court for asking Ofafa boys to burn their school

Aquinas, Huruma students in court over foiled strike

Aquinas, Huruma students in court over foiled strike

Let's teach youth value of dialogue to curb unrest

Let's teach youth value of dialogue to curb unrest

State to tackle school strikes

State to tackle school strikes

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited