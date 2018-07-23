Leaders call for Murkomen’s arrest over remarks on Mau

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 22:37 GMT +3

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator addressing hundreds in Narok County. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

Calls for Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen to resign following his utterances on the ongoing Mau Forest evictions have intensified, with a number of North Rift leaders also pushing for his arrest.

Speaking at different forums in the region on Saturday, the leader said the senator's remarks were insulting to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. They said he should relinquish his post immediately.

“Two days ago, some Rift Valley MPs chaperoned by Murkomen did the unthinkable. They labelled the President and former premier wakora (conmen). They then proceeded to oppose a policy formulated by the Government they are serving and ordered squatters back to Mau Forest,” Tiaty MP William Kamket told the press in Kitale.

Mr Kamket said the senator and his allies were causing confusion in Government and perpetuating impunity.

“Having opposed a Government they serve by asking the squatters to come back to the forest, I want them to answer Kenyans why they should retain their positions in the same Government. Why should Murkomen remain as leader of majority and yet he opposes Government policies?” he said.

Right direction

“If you do not resign, we shall forcefully remove you. The country should move in the right direction without confusion and chaos."

Micah Kigen, the Elgeyo Marakwet County Orange Democratic Movement party leader, asked the police to arrest the senator over his remarks.

He said Mr Murkomen and the leaders who accompanied him to Mau must be held responsible for causing disaffection with Government, thus contravening Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

He further blamed the senator for failing to compel the Government to set aside funds that could be used to seek alternative land for the squatters.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny warned against using the Mau issue to settle political scores.

“The Government through the Ministry of Devolution should visit the region and find alternate resettlement ways. Similarly, local leaders should not use the issue as a political tool; they should stop engaging in inflammatory talk and instead provide an amicable solution because the weather is not favourable and the citizens are out in the cold,” said Mr Kutuny.