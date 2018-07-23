Jubilee, ODM MPs clash over succession politics

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 22:04 GMT +3

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria addresses traders at Jubilee market in Kisumu on July 21, 2018. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

Jubilee and ODM legislators have disagreed over some Opposition MPs’ assertion that other communities should support Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.

The leaders were speaking during a Mass and thanksgiving ceremony for ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng at Kusa Catholic Churchin Nyakach, Kisumu County, on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Uhuru team goes for Ruto's top man

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa sparked the debate when he claimed that it was time to pay back the Luo community.

“We cannot play second fiddle to other communities while they do not return the favour,” said Mr Outa.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and MPs Jared Okello (Nyando), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) echoed the senator’s remarks.

They claimed that the Luo community had sacrificed a lot since 1963, when Jaramogi Oginga Odinga pressed for the release of Jomo Kenyatta from detention.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Table Bill

Mr Okello said he had notified the Speaker of the National Assembly of his intention to table a Bill to expunge the position of deputy president from the Constitution.

Jubilee MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), William Kipsang (Marakwet West) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) said 2022 succession politics is not the prime reason that informed the handshake deal.

“I do not know what political debts people are talking about,” said Mr Kuria.

ALSO READ: I will be President in 2022, says NASA chief

The MP said the only debt owed to the people of Nyanza was improving the region’s agricultural sector.

He claimed he was among the first politicians to meet Raila after the handshake, noting he was never told that the deal was about the 2022 succession politics.

“Raila told me clearly that it was not about politics. It is about bringing Kenyans torn apart by their political differences together,” said Kuria.

He asked President Uhuru, his deputy, William Ruto, and Raila to focus their energies on initiating projects to spur Nyanza’s economy

“People are happy with the handshake, but we must now translate its success to empower the people who are looking up to the political solution,” he said.

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba said leaders must live up to the spirit of harmony and unity.

Several PSs and State functionaries attended the thanksgiving ceremony.

ALSO READ: Mashemeji derby: Players observe a minute of silence in memory of Mama Oliech as Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards