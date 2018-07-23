Laikipia leaders protest rising cases of insecurity

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi.

Local leaders have raised concern over resurgence of banditry in the county.

Speaking at the weekend, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (above), Woman Representative Cate Waruguru and former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga said the Government should stem rising insecurity.

They questioned the withdrawal of Kenya Defence Forces soldiers and other security personnel from the region.

Muriithi regretted that in the past one week over 100 head of cattle had been stolen at Wangwachi, Matwiku and Ol Moran.

“The bandits are attacking residents on a daily basis with impunity. Why is the Government silent on this issue that is now disturbing residents? he posed.

The leaders spoke at Kinamba villlage during the burial of Waigwa Kariuki, a brother of former Laikipia Senator GG Kariuki.

Ms Waruguru allayed fears that residents had now started fleeing the region.

She called for a permanent solution to the problem saying that the region was lagging behind in development due to insecurity.

Hundreds of cattle were stolen last week at Wangwachi and Ol Moran by bandits suspected to be from Baringo County.

Two police reservists were also shot and injured a week ago at Wangwachi by suspected bandits who made away with 40 head of cattle.

