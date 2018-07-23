Ruto unveils new list of State promises in tenth Coast visit

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 20:44 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto and New Life Centre Church Bishop James Chigodi during an interdenominational church service in Kilifi County. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto returned to the Coast for his tenth visit yesterday with promises of projects worth billions of shillings.

The Deputy President, who has declared that he requires "no one's permission" to tour any part of the country, said the projects had already been budgeted for.

This was in an apparent response to last week's presidential moratorium on new projects before the completion of older ones.

Although his meeting at the Karisa Maitha Grounds in Kilifi town had been touted as a fundraiser in aid of a project to translate the Bible into the Giriama language, those travelling with him turned it into a campaign for Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

The fundraiser was organised by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

Governor Amason Kingi, who has been perceived to be close to the DP, did not attend and instead sent a county government official to represent him.

Vague terms

And Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa voiced her stand concerning Ruto's 2022 bid in vague terms.

"I know the journalists are here and ready to capture everything I say," she said. "My stand on Ruto is well known."

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya did not attend the event.

When the DP rose to speak, he announced that the Government had lined up a range of projects in the region, touching on education, electricity, roads and water.

"We will be coming here with the President (Uhuru Kenyatta) before December to launch the construction of the Mombasa-Mtwapa-Kanamai dual carriage road," said Ruto.

The DP was accompanied by a number of Coast MPs led by Coast Parliamentary Group chairman and Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori.

Mr Kingi was represented by Gender, Social Services and Culture Executive Maureen Mongovya.

More closely

Ruto also promised to work more closely with the region's leaders.

“If you tell us about land issues, poor roads and lack of water, you are raising the issues on behalf of the people who elected you,” he said, adding that he would not stop touring the country and that he would be returning to the Coast region.

“The Coast people employed me as their Deputy President and I have a responsibility to visit them and listen to their problems. God willing I will come even a thousand times,” he said.