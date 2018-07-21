Japan swelters in deadly heatwave Previous Story
Candidate kills himself after sons disagreed with his politics

By Associated Press | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 14:51, Updated July 21st 2018 at 14:55 GMT +3

Police in Pakistan say an independent candidate for parliament has shot himself to death after his sons disagreed with his politics.

Officer Ishfaq Khan said Saturday that Mohammad Ahmed Mughal was running for office in both the national and provincial assemblies from the central city of Faisalabad.

He said Mughal faced opposition at home as his sons supported candidates from the former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League for both seats.

Under Pakistan’s election laws, both elections in which Mughal was a candidate will be postponed and the process will start again after the regular July 25 elections.

