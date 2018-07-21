Governor Oparanya, ODM MPs attack Murkomen over Raila slur

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 13:35, Updated July 21st 2018 at 13:40 GMT +3

House on flames after it was set ablaze by a contingent of Officers from Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), KFS and KWS at Ororwet in Masai Mau Forest, Narok County on July 21, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and several ODM MPs have slammed Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen for linking Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to eviction exercise being carried out in Mau Forest.

The governor argued that a section of Jubilee leaders have been living in perpetual fears of Raila and were always ready to link him with imaginary problems.

"They used the Mau eviction crisis to campaign against Raila in 2013 and they think they can use these lies again,” said Oparanya.

Speaking in Siaya County during the official opening of Siaya Agricultural show where he was the chief guest, Oparanya said that Jubilee leaders should now accept that Raila is working with President Uhuru for the good of Kenya.

“Raila has fought for injustices. How can Raila spearhead an eviction at the Mau and as whom? How does this kind of propaganda help them? This is the hogwash they used to campaign against Raila when he was the Presidential candidate in 2017,” said Oparanya.

Leaders from Rift valley led by Senator Murkomen have blamed Raila for the evictions that have seen about 9,000 people sent out of the water tower.

Eight leaders from the Rift allied to the Jubilee government, who toured a section of the forest denied government involvement in the exercise claiming it was orchestrated move meant to scuttle Jubilee party’s succession plan in 2022.

Oparanya argued that a section of Jubilee leaders were furious and angry at Raila because the unity between him and the President was bearing fruits.

“All of us in ODM encourage Raila to continue working the President. We want honest leaders, who can tell their people the truth. It is pointless standing in front of your people to tell lies about other leaders. It is a bad sign and a move that will drive people in the wrong direction,” added Oparanya.

At the same time, MPs from Nyanza have asked their colleagues from Rift Valley to stop dragging ODM leader Raila Odinga's name in the controversial Mau Forest evictions.

The legislators Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Jared Okello (Nyando), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Walter Owino (Awendo) said Raila had no hand in the evictions

They said the importance of the Mau forest like any other cannot be underestimated, because all sectors of the economy, that is water, agriculture, tourism, power and other industries depend on the substantial and viable forest ecosystem

''So it is wrong for some politicians to try to nudge or drag Raila's name into Mau evictions for political expediency,'' claimed Okello.

He wondered why the leaders from Rift Valley were fighting Raila by invoking his name over what he doesn't know.