Police investigating murder of school teacher and wife

By Nikko Tanui | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 11:39, Updated July 21st 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3

A teacher at Cheborge High School and his wife were murdered in cold blood at their house in Chesingoro village, Bureti constituency in Kericho County.

Investigators from Litein Police Station are currently interrogating several suspects over the gruesome murder of the couple who were killed in their bedroom.

According to first responders, the killers gorged out the teacher’s wife eyes.

The incident reportedly happened at 1am this morning.  

Julius Mibei, the Kericho Kenya Union of Post-Primary Educational Teachers (Kuppet) branch secretary, mourned the death of the teacher, who also served as the County sports secretary.

More to follow.

