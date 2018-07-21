Wamalwa and Wetang'ula bury the hatchet Next Story
Ruto ask politicians to stop politicking and settle down to serious work

By John Shilitsa and Sheila Chumba | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 10:58, Updated July 21st 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3
DP William Ruto addresses residents of Koranya in Teso North during a meeting at Koranya High School. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has told leaders to stop politicking and focus on the development agenda.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony of Navakholo Medical Training College in Kakamega County yesterday, Ruto said Kenyans expect nothing but commitment from politicians.

“The success or failure of our leadership will be measured by the agenda of transformation of lives of our people who gave us the mandate to work for them,” the Deputy President said.

The college will be put up at a cost of Sh60 million, with Navakholo CDF kitty contributing Sh40 million towards the project.

Ruto said another Sh50 million has been set aside for procuring learning equipment for the college.

He said the Jubilee Administration will not be distracted by those engaging in petty politics instead of uniting the people and initiating development projects.

The DP, who was accompanied by National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali and MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Titus Khamala (Lurambi) and Malulu Injendi (Malava), told Western people to choose the right leaders come 2022.

“You already know the leaders who can work for you and those who have nothing to offer save for empty rhetoric and political theatrics. When that time comes, you should be able to elect the right people,” he said.

Ruto said the Government has terminated contracts of two firms working on Lurambi-Musikoma and Ibokolo-Nambacha roads for failing to finish the work within the stipulated time.

