Woman in court for stealing a six-week-old baby

A Bondo court has released a 30-year-old woman on Sh100, 000 bond after she pleaded not guilty to stealing a two-week-old child.

Irene Achieng Okello, a resident of Bondo, pleaded not guilty to child theft before the Bondo Principal Magistrate Moses Obiero on Thursday.

She was charged with child stealing contrary to section 174 of the penal code.

The court heard that on July 15, 2018 at Migingo market in Bondo Sub County with intent to deprive Dolphine Achieng Adino the ownership of her baby, she fraudulently took and detained a two-week-old child.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offense and was given a Bondo of Sh100, 000 or a cash bail of Sh50, 000 by the court.

The case will be mentioned on August 2, 2018 while the hearing has been set for August 28, 2018.

Elsewhere, in Kisii a teacher who is facing charges of defiling a 15 years old girl has been released on a Sh100, 000 bond by a Keroka Court.

Erick Nyakundi who is a teacher at Ratemo Memorial Primary School is accused of having defiled the girl who is currently a student at Bong’onta Secondary School on diverse dates.

The accused who appeared before Keroka Resident Magistrate Matata Kimutai is said to have committed the offence at Riamichoki Sub location in Masaba South Sub County in Kisii County.

The case is set for mentioning on July 27 and hearing to be on September 20 this year.

