Grazing tactics see non pastoralists’ villagers suffer banditry

| Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 21:24 GMT +3

In the recent attack, where 40 cattle were stolen, the herders were shot in the leg and arms by the armed bandits. [Courtesy]

Jackson Njenga owns five cows. But the animals nearly cost him his life.

Mr Njenga was herding the animals when bandits struck in Wangwachi, Laikipia West sub-county. Five residents were shot and at least 40 heads of cattle stolen by the rustlers from the neighbouring Baringo.

ALSO READ: Traders demand transfer of police over security

The villagers often delegate the herding of cattle to one of them. “We graze our animals in turns because majority of villagers have less than five animals unlike other pastrolists who guard hundreds of animals with guns,” said Njenga.

He said they have a group of 10 farmers and each herds the animals at least once a week.

“It is easy to graze them together because when it’s not my turn to take them to the forest, I am able to run other errands with assurance that my cows are safe,” he explained adding that they take the animals to Laikipia Nature Conservancy that near the Laikipia-Baringo boarder.

Closure of schools

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

He said during the attack where 40 cattle were stolen, the herders were shot in the leg and arms and are admitted to Nyahururu County Referral hospital.

“They (cattle rustlers) were hiding in maize plantation and ambushed the herders and shot them. It has become a norm for them to shoot herders and steal our animals. They are not above the law, they should be prosecuted,” he added.

Locals took to the streets last week to protest the attacks that have led to the closure of six schools.County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said they have reliable information to help them recover the animals.

Area MP Patrick Mariru and MCA George Karuiru have urged Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to deploy police to the area and conduct disarmament.

ALSO READ: Thugs raid Family Bank, steal Sh24 million